OLYMPIA, Wash. - Due to extremely dry and hot weather, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced changes in campfire restrictions, industrial fire precaution levels (IFPL) and fire danger ratings on DNR-protected lands.
Effective Friday, July 31:
- Campfires in campgrounds are not allowed in Foothills, Kaniksu and Upper Basin Fire Danger Rating Areas.
- Fire danger will increase from very high to extreme in the Valley Fire Danger Rating Area.
- Fire danger will increase from high to very high in the Chelan and Upper Basin Fire Danger Rating Areas.
- Fire danger will increase from moderate to high in the Kaniksu Fire Danger Rating Area.
- Fire danger rating remains very high in the Lower Basin and Methow Fire Danger Rating Areas
- Fire danger rating remains high in the Foothills, Highlands, Lower Yakima, and Upper Yakima Danger Rating Areas.
Effective Tuesday, August 4:
- IFPL will increase to Level 3 in zones 684 and 686.
- IFPL will remain Level 1 in zones 678E, 680, 685, 687, and 688.
- IFPL will remain Level 2 in zone 609W, 609E, and 675.
- IFPL will remain Level 3 in zone 678.
Burn restrictions remain in place for the following:
- Small debris disposal fires (rule burning) are not allowed in Chelan, Foothills, Highlands, Kaniksu, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima and Valley Fire Danger Rating Areas.
- No burning allowed (written burn permits issued by DNR are suspended) in Chelan, Foothills, Highlands, Kaniksu, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima, and Valley Fire Danger Rating Areas.
According to DNR, campfires may be allowed in designated campgrounds. DNR reminds you to always check with local campground hosts before lighting a campfire. Also, make sure campfires are completely out before leaving them unattended (if it's too hot to touch, it's too hot to leave).
Daily updates on burn restrictions are available at 1 (800) 323-2876 or the burn portal and IFPL map.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.