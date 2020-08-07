OLYMPIA, Wash. - On Friday, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced there are now 11 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 in Washington State. According to DOH, MIS-C is rare, but a serious condition that was first identified by in April by health care providers in the United Kingdom.
MIS-C is defined as a patient under 21 years old who has a fever and has laboratory evidence of inflammation and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization. To meet this definition, DOH says patients must have no other plausible diagnoses as well as a positive COVID-19 test, or exposure to a confirmed case, in the four weeks before symptoms began.
“While MIS-C is very rare, parents should be aware it can happen and contact their health care provider if their children develop new or unusual symptoms,” DOH State Health Oficer Dr. Kathy Lofy said. “We are tracking this issue closely and continue to ask health care providers to be on the lookout and immediately report possible cases to local health.”
In Washington, six MIS-C cases are nine years old or younger, and five are 10 or older. The counties reporting MIS-C cases are:
- Franklin: 2
- King: 3
- Skagit: 1
- Snohomish: 2
- Yakima: 3
The CDC has recently published an analysis of MIS-C in the U.S. where 40 states have reported a total of 570 cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.