The CDC reported a stark increase in the number of outpatient prescriptions of the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Poison control centers across the U.S. have also seen an uptrend of overdose calls related to the drug. The CDC said emergency departments and poison centers are receiving five-fold the number of calls compared to pre-pandemic times.
Washington State's Department of Health, in response to the CDC alert, is warning residents that Ivermectin is only effective against some parasitic worms, eternal parasites and skin conditions and evidence shows it is ineffective against COVID-19.
Health officials said the drug can have dangerous side effects. Some have reportedly ingested high doses of the drug after purchasing over-the-counter units meant for large animals.
The side effects may include, but are not limited to:
- Skin rash
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Stomach pain
- facial or limb swelling
- Dizziness
- Seizures
- Confusion
- Drop in blood pressure
- Hepatitis
The DOH recommends that people get themselves vaccinated instead. Anyone 12 and up is eligible. Here's a link to make an appointment if you haven't already.