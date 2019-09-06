WA Expired tab color over
Trooper H. Axtman - Washington State Patrol

At least they tried?

A Washington driver was slapped with a $228 ticket after trying to disguise their expired-vehicle tab. The driver appeared to have colored over the previous 2018 green tab in black pen/marker while changing the 8 in 2018 to look like a 9.

"Sneaky, sneaky!" Washington State Patrol Trooper Axtman wrote in a tweet. "Their coloring skills are kind of on point, but not good enough to sneak past a Snohomish County Trooper."

The WSP Trooper said the driver was pulled over on northbound I-5 in Lynnwood.

In this driver's defense, this certainly isn't the worst attempt at trying to get away with a license-plate violation.

