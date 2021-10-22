November is Global Entrepreneurship Month (GEM), and Washington Economic Development Association (WEDA) is offering more than 50 free online classes over the course of the month.
Classes offered cover all levels of entrepreneurial know-how, from startup to seasoned pro. From sources of capital to market validation to purchasing a franchise, there's a wealth of knowledge available. There's even a class examining the effects of COVID-19 on the global market.
Any interested enterprisers can sign up here, or you can visit WEDA's Facebook post to share it with friends who may benefit from the service!