2019 will officially be the final year Washington drivers have to go through emission checks.

The Washington Department of Ecology announced that after 38 years, the emission check program will end on Jan. 1, 2020.

Beginning next year, vehicle owners will no longer be require to have vehicles emission tested before renewing registration. If you have a vehicle due for emission testing in 2019, you will still be required to schedule testing prior to renewing your tabs.

The department says the program is ending because of improved air quality in Washington, and because all communities in the state are meeting all federal air quality standards. That combined with the testing program, advances in vehicle technology and improved motor fuels have significantly reduced transportation-related air pollution.

After the program ends, Ecology and local clean air agencies will continue to monitor, protect and improve air quality.

To see if your vehicle is due for emission testing this year, follow these links:

Personal: https://ecology.wa.gov/Air-Climate/Air-quality/Vehicle-emissions/Personal-vehicle-testing

Fleet: https://ecology.wa.gov/Air-Climate/Air-quality/Vehicle-emissions/Fleet-testing-requirements