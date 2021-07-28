OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Washington is experiencing a statewide license plate shortage, causing several licensing agencies to issue temporary paper permits until further notice.
The Thurston County Auditor's Office as well as eight other licensing subagents will issue passenger vehicle licensing customers the temporary paper permits.
The temporary permits are good for 60 days and can be displayed on the customer's vehicle in the same way temporary plates are displayed when purchasing a car from a dealer. Licensing customers will also be issued tabs that they can attach to their metal plates once they are available.
The state says that the shortage is only impacting passenger vehicle licensing customers and does not include licensing for trucks, trailers, and motorcycles.
The license plate shortage was fueled by a decrease in production at correctional facilities across the state due to the pandemic. In response, the Washington Department of Corrections will increase staffing and outsource production to another state beginning on July 31.
Despite the new approach to this issue, the Department of Licensing has not said when the license plate supply chain will be restored. “While we haven’t heard for certain when metal plates will be available, we hope our customers are patient while we work through this,” said Mary Hall, Thurston County Auditor.
“The state has instructed us to prioritize car dealership transactions for our small remaining inventory of metal plates,” Hall said. “We’ll work with customers to get them their metal plates as soon as they are available.”
For more information on licensing services in Thurston County, and to find a list of subagents, go to: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/auditor/Pages/licensing-home.aspx