Spokane, Wash. - Throughout the summer, states like Washington are on alert for high fire risk.
“It's basically because of the weather we've had in the last couple of months. May and June were very warm and dry. And it's really drying out the landscape," Nick Bond, the climatologist for Washington state, said.
The National Interagency Coordination Center shows the Pacific Northwest in the above-normal threshold from July through September.
“In terms of whether we're going to have severe fires with a lot of acres burned and producing... really thick smoke... that all depends on when we get wind storms when those fires occur,"
However, those wind storms cannot be predicted more than a few days or maybe a week in advance.
Lacie Clark, the Interim Director, for The Greater Northwest Chapter Of The American Red Cross, recommends a "go bag" with all the necessities one may need during an evacuation.
"Put the necessities that you need in that bag that you can pick up and go if you need to," Clark said.
Other items to pack in your go bag include pet supplies, medications, extra clothes and important documents.
Clark also recommends registering with your county emergency management, as they send notifications when it's time to evacuate.