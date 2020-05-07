OLYMPIA - Hot, dry weather is on the way for the weekend and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to be especially careful to not spark a wildfire.
So far this year, DNR has responded to 230 wildfires, 120 of which were caused by residents burning debris.
"Ensuring our firefighters stay healthy for wildfire season is critical," Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said. "With abnormally dry conditions expected in most of Washingon, we could see more outdoor burning debris piles escape and cause wildfires. I urge all residents to keep an eye on their burn piles at all times and avoid using equipment that could spark a wildfire, such as a chainsaw. It takes all of us to prevent forest fires."
Some further tips for preventing wildfires are:
- Only build campfires when and where authorized and put them completely out.
- Make sure all off-road vehicles have a properly functioning catalytic converter or approved spark arrester.
- Dispose of lit smoking materials appropriately.
- Remember that discharging fireworks or use of incendiary ammunition or exploding targets is illegal on public lands.
