SPOKANE, Wash. - Zebra Mussels are an invasive species of mollusk native to Eurasia. They are the size of a finger-nail and multiply quickly, each female is capable of releasing one million eggs every year. It is unclear when Zebra Mussels invaded the United States but it is estimated that they arrived in the Great Lakes in the 1980's.
The invasive mussels can attach to any hard surface under water, and have been found attached to vegetation. The problem when it comes to economic harm is when they multiply they clog pipes and block water flow. It is estimated that Zebra Mussels have caused $1 billion to $1.5 billion worth of economic harm since their introduction to North America.
For example, one Great Lakes power plant canal had up to 750,000 mussels per square foot. While they haven’t been detected in Washington lakes or rivers yet they have been reported in many other states invading 600 lakes and reservoirs in the United States as of 2011.
Alabama
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Nebraska
Nevada
New York
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
West Virginia
Wisconsin
The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife enlisted the help of a pup who can sniff out the invasive species on any boat, kayak, or paddle board. Her name is Puddles and she joined the force in 2019. Puddles has helped DFW inspect thousands of watercrafts, in 2021 alone the department inspected nearly 56,000 watercrafts across the state using just three checkpoints.
Thanks to some grant money DFW says they will be able to open two more check stations this summer. DFW adding that Puddles will be getting a much needed partner too, since she is the first and last line of defense in protecting the Evergreen state’s freshwater ways.