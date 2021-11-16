Okanogan County Fire District 6

SPOKANE, Wash. - In the wake of Washington's active fire season and the following fall storm, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is offering expedited permit assistance for projects aiming to fix post-wildfire damage. 

WDFW is looking to assist with projects that "aim at protecting human lives, homes and properties from additional damage in areas left bare by fire." Projects involving safeguarding water quality are also being accepted. 

The counties affected the most, Okanogan, Chelan and Douglas are eligible for the emergency permitting. These counties took much of the fire damage and are at risk of post-fire flooding. 

