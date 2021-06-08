SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands of people in Washington state who use nutrition programs will get more money for fruits and vegetables.
People who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or Pandemic EBT will get a boost to their benefits for the summer.
WIC provides healthy food and assistance for people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, postpartum, or have children under 5. This summer, WIC participants will get a temporary increase to $35 per person per month for four months for fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables at the grocery store. WIC users will also be able to shop at authorized farmers markets and farm stores for locally grown fruits, vegetables and fresh-cut herbs.
People who use SNAP will also be getting a boost. Every time a SNAP user spends $10 on fruits and vegetables with SNAP/EBT benefits at a participating grocery store, they will get a $5 SNAP Produce Match coupon for their next shopping trip. SNAP users will also be able to double their benefits to spend on fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets, up to $40 a day.
The Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) program is available this summer to children who were eligible to receive free or reduced-price school meals during the current school year (2020–21), and whose school was closed or had reduced in-person hours. Families can get extra food benefits for each eligible child. Families who use P-EBT can also get extra benefits through SNAP Market Match and SNAP Produce Match.
If you're not already on one of these programs, find out if you're eligible:
- SNAP: Go to Washington Connection for an online tool that can help you find the benefits you’re eligible for. The form takes about 15 minutes to complete.
- WIC: Text WIC to 96859; call the Help Me Grow Hotline at 1–800–322–2588; or visit ParentHelp123’s ResourceFinder.
- Pandemic-EBT: Visit the Pandemic-EBT page or call the P-EBT Contact Center, 833–518–0282.