An email to members of the Washington Food Industry Association, obtained by KHQ, appears to lay out some COVID-19 related restrictions that will be announced Sunday by Washington Governor Jay Inslee.
The email, written by WFIA President and CEO Tammie Hetrick, says that she met with Governor Inslee's office Saturday morning to discuss the upcoming restrictions. The portion of the email where the restrictions, according to Hetrick, are listed is as follows:
"1. All indoor social gatherings are prohibited. We are unsure how this will be enforced at this time.
2. Restaurants and bars are closed for indoor service. Outdoor service is limited to 5 people. To-go orders may continue.
3. There will be a limit of 25% occupancy for all retail - including grocery and convenience retailers. The capacity limit will not include employers.
4. All delis and salad bars will be to go, there will be no indoor seating allowed for these areas in stores.
5. The Governor will also be updating guidance on mask restrictions, which will clearly indicate that stores and other customer-facing business will have a choice to restrict all non-mask wearers in the store and provide other options for providing food and other essential products."
The Governor will speak Sunday morning at 11:00am. You can watch it live on KHQ TV, khq.com, or live on our Facebook page, KHQ Local News.
