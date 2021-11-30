OLYMPIA, Wash. - "Give smart," that's the message from the the Office of the Secretary of State (OSS) this year who is warning would-be charity donators of fake fundraisers and false charities.
The "GIVESMART!" program is a collaboration between the OSS and the Attorney General's charities division aims to educate and help people make informed decisions before giving this holiday season.
Information including an online giving guide, telephone questions guide, questions for telephone solicitations and more are available here.
Here's a few quick tips from GIVESMART! for people thinking about donating to a charity or fundraiser:
- Do not give in to high-pressure solicitations demanding an immediate commitment.
- Check the Washington Corporations and Charities Filling System before donating.
- If an organization is registered, review its annual registration, including its federal tax-exempt status and financial information. If the organization is not registered, contact the charities division at 800-332-4483.
- Check the organizations Better Business Bureau rating at Give.org.
- If a third party is raising money for a charity, call the charity directly to make sure it authorized the solicitor to collect donations in its behalf.
- Do not give any personal information over the phone to any charity, and do not give your personal or financial information in response to a request that you did not expect.