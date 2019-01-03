Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed Saturday, Jan. 5, as Eastern Washington University Eagle "EAG" Day.
With the football team set to take on North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship this Saturday at 9 a.m., Inslee announced the proclamation on Thursday.
The proclamation highlights Eastern's various accomplishments over the last year, such as its contributions to the professional workforce and vibrant economy in the Spokane region through its commitment to student success and investments in projects like the new Catalyst Building in Spokane's U'District and Interdisciplinary Science Center in Cheney.
The proclamation also touches on EWU receiving national accolades with the Higher Education in Diversity Award and being named a College of Distinction.
The declaration additionally notes how EWU's student-athletes claimed the Big Sky Conference President's Cup for athletic and academic success, and of course highlights the stellar season the EWU Football team has had.
Football fans around the state of Washington are encouraged to proudly wear their Eastern red and cheer on the team as part of "EAG" Day.
Here is a look at the full proclamation: