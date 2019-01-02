Washington governor Jay Inslee appears to have his sights seriously set on running for president in 2020, with his main focus on climate change.

An Article published by the Atlantic on Wednesday, said that Inslee has been mentioned in an expansive would-be list of Democratic presidential contenders.

“We’re laying the groundwork that would make this a feasible thing in the relatively short term,” Inslee told the Atlantic.

Inslee told the Atlantic he plans to focus on global warming and the threat that climate change poses to the environment and national security. He feels an endless number of jobs can be created in the climate arena.

The Atlantic clarified that a final decision hasn't been made at the moment on whether Inslee will run, but he appears seriously interested.

A statement from the governor's office on the matter read: "Governor Inslee believes we need a Presidential candidate who will put fighting climate change front and center in our national dialogue, and is seriously considering running. No final decision has been made yet."

Inslee told the Atlantic that he feels prepared to compete against Donald Trump, having confronted him at a governor's lunch at the White House in March about a proposal Trump about arming teachers. Inslee called it ridiculous and told the president to stop tweeting and start listening.

“I’m really happy to be in a confrontation with this person. I’m comfortable in that conversation,” A quote from Inslee in the article read. “You have to do two things in beating Donald Trump: One, you have to show dignity and that you can help America to become united again, and you can help America rise to the better angels rather than our lower behavior—[while] at the same time, demonstrating a strength of character and a core conviction that you’re not going to be pushed around or bullied, and you’ve had it with his lower human behavior.”

Inslee has focused strongly on environmental concerns in Washington, including reducing the use of fossil fuels while pushing alternative energy development and boosting green jobs. As governor of the state since 2012, he also has pushed for investments in education, creating jobs, supporting workers and boosting the state’s transparency.