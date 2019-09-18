SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has announced his endorsement of Spokane mayoral candidate Ben Stuckart.
Gov. Inslee joins a list of elected officials in support of Stuckart that includes multiple State Senators, Representatives and City Council members.
“I am honored to have endorsements from leaders of both parties and citizens from all neighborhoods in our wonderful city," Stuckart said, “I will be a mayor who will fairly represent of all my constituents and work every day to meet their vision for their city.”
Stuckart will be hosting an afternoon reception with U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell at the Patsy Clark Mansion in Browne's Addition later this week.