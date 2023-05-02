OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee called a special session of the state Legislature on Tuesday to work out a drug possession law. The session will begin May 16.
The legislature failed to pass a bill during the regular session, even as a July 1 expiration of the state's current possession law loomed. That deadline was established in a 2021 law to temporarily replace the existing drug possession law, which had been struck down by the Washington Supreme Court's State v. Blake decision. If the law is allowed to expire, the state would essentially legalize drug possession.
"My office and I have been meeting with legislators from all four caucuses and I am very optimistic about reaching an agreement that can pass both chambers," Inslee said. "Cities and counties are eager to see a statewide policy that balances accountability and treatment, and I believe we can produce a bipartisan bill that does just that. Details are still being negotiated, but caucus leaders share the desire to pass a bill. I believe that starting the clock on May 16 will put us on a path to getting the job done this month."
In a release announcing the session, Governor Inslee's office pointed out the Legislature earmarked more than $600 million in new state funding for behavioral health services, including additional treatment facilities and services for people with substance use disorders. The release called the drug possession law fix the "only remaining must-do item" the legislature failed to address during regular session.
By state law, special sessions are 30 days, however lawmakers could pass an agreement and adjourn sooner than that.
In the meantime, municipalities across the state, including the city of Spokane, have been rushing to get their own drug possession laws on the books. Without a state law, cities and counties would have more leeway for their own laws.