Washington gyms adapt to COVID-19 re-opening guidelines
khqbcedit
WASHINGTON - Gyms across Washington were able to start re-opening on Jan. 11 under strict guidelines and right now you can expect a limited capacity, social distancing and masks. 
 
Under Gov. Jay Inslee's "Healthy Washington, Road to Recovery Plan," for now gyms are limited to just one person per room or for large facilities, one person per every 500 square feet. For example, at the Central YMCA in their upstairs workout area, they can have a maximum capacity of 11 people in their main room and five people in their open cardio room for a total of 16 people upstairs.
 
Everyone working out is socially distant at ten feet apart and staff are sanitizing thoroughly throughout the workout sessions. Before you head to the gym you will have to make an appointment to reserve your spot and a lot of gyms have the option to register in a time slot online. After being able to open for five days, staff say so far things are going smoothly.
 
"It's actually been going very well," Vincent Allen, Central YMCA health & wellness director said. "A lot of our members that were with us when we shut down in November have returned and we've been seeing some new faces as well. It being the first week, it's a little slower, but we do anticipate things to pick up in the next couple weeks."
 
After all it is a new year and a lot of people's new year's resolutions are to get fit. However, because of the pandemic and being closed at the beginning of January, things have slowed down.
 
"We do notice though that most individuals tent to start their new year's resolutions more in the middle to end of January, so with us still coming into that time I think we'll see a bit of an uptick," Allen said. "But unfortunately, with all of the restrictions we have in place, it won't be like any of the other years we have seen."

