OLYMPIA, Wash. - The latest projections from the Washington State Department of Health predict that hospitals will remain at high occupancy into the fall months despite declining hospital admissions.
The health department's situation report found declining transmission rates and COVID prevalence in the last month, meaning the virus is spreading less and less people have active infections. The DOH suggests the dropping numbers may be due to people taking more preventative measures such as masking.
More potential signs of improvement were found in the number of daily COVID-19 deaths and hospital admissions and occupancy. While these numbers also appear to be in decline, they are still significantly higher than they were in the summer months. For example, the weekly average of COVID-19 deaths in early August was between 5-10. In early September, that number jumped to 36 and has remained in the 30s.
“We’re hopeful that the declines we’ve seen in the last few weeks will continue, but that will only be possible if vaccination rates continue to increase and we continue wearing masks,” said Scott Lindquist, MD, MPH, state epidemiologist for communicable diseases. “Our individual choices over the next several weeks will determine whether hospitals are able to return to a sustainable level of operations by the end of December.”