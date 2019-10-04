Flue season is nearing and Washington health officials are reminding people to get the flu vaccine.
According to KIRO 7, health officials said 241 Washington residents died from the flu last year.
Officials are encouraging everyone six-months and older to get a vaccine.
"It's essential to take the flu seriously and just as essential to get a flu vaccine every year," Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer, said in a news release. "Every year flu kills many Washingtonians. We need to do better to protect each other. Get your family vaccinated now before flu strikes."
