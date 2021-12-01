OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Omicron variant - found in California Wednesday - hasn't yet been detected in the Washington, but with more news coming out about its spread despite restricted travel throughout the world, Washington health authorities said they won't be surprised when the first cases are announced.
Despite a lack of information about the properties of the variant, Washington Health Department Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said in a briefing Wednesday that the best defense we have is still to vaccinate as many people as possible.
Shah said while we don't know how effective the current vaccines are against the new strain, it likely that they will still provide protection.
Officials mentioned that there has been promising news about the effectiveness of Pfizer's vaccine against Omicron out of Israel, but that the data is preliminary and it's still too early to draw conclusions.
Health workers will continue to collect data as the variant spreads. Officials said the best thing to do in the meantime is to get vaccinated or get your booster shots if you are eligible.
Shah addressed a popular argument among those who have already been infected and want to rely on their natural antibodies rather than get vaccinated. He said those antibodies appear to be short-lived and provide less protective over different strains of the virus.