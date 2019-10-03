A second high school student has died after taking counterfeit pills in Sammamish, Wash.
Lucas Bearer's death comes just two months after Tom Beatty's. Both were 16 years old, and went to the same high school.
Authorities believe the boys both took what they thought was oxycodone, but the pills were laced with fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a drug considered by experts to be 30-50 times stronger than pure heroin. It comes on the heels of a woman in Bellingham, who also took a tainted street pill and died. The pills this woman took appear to be oxycodone, but after lab testing it was discovered that these pills were actually tainted with fentanyl.
These counterfeit pills are also impacting the Inland Northwest.
Less than a month ago, Yakima County officials were warning the Tri-Cities area about the same situation in which three people died within a week. In that area, the pills go by the street name of "mexis" or blues. They're designed to look like oxycodone, but laced with fentanyl.
The mexis, or blues, can be made anywhere if someone has the right materials, which are often sold online making it difficult for authorities to trace.
The Spokane Police Department says they haven't seen these pills in the Spokane area, but that could very easily change.
