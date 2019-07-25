Authorities say a Washington homeowner shot a suspected car prowler early Thursday morning.
The homeowner told KIRO he confronted two people trying to break into a car after being alerted by a motion detector from his security system around 2 a.m. in Covington.
At one point the homeowner felt threatened and noticed at least one of the suspects appeared to be armed. He fired a single shot, striking one of them while the other fled.
"I came out, saw the guys -- caught them literally red-handed with the car -- and the guy turned around and he had what appeared to be a pistol in his hand and he hid behind the vehicle. And I just took cover behind the (Toyota) 4Runner and had to put him down," said the homeowner, who only wanted to be identified as Patrick.
The person shot was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.
The King County Sheriff's Office says they don't plan on charging the homeowner.