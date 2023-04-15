OLYMPIA, Wash. – As the Washington House and Senate appear ready to start working out disagreements in their two versions of a bill to ban the sale of "assault weapons," Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels is speaking out against idea entirely.
On Friday, the House rejected Senate amendments to the bill, including one that would allow gun dealers to sell their current stock before the ban goes into effect. If the Senate refuses to rescind those amendments, the chambers will likely form a committee to come up with a compromise bill.
Either way, Nowels said the bill won't accomplish its stated goal, as laid out in the intent section, to protect children.
"Banning assault weapons isn't going to save one life of any child here in the state of Washington," Nowels said. "The people who are violently acting out at our children, they don't obey the law."
For Nowels, the assault weapons ban would essentially disarm "law-abiding citizens," making it difficult for people to defend themselves.
That isn't the view of Washington First Spouse Trudi Inslee, who testified in favor of the bill during a public hearing in March.
"One life can be saved by doing this—countless lives will be saved," Inslee said. "You will not know whose lives you're saving; you will not know their names, their faces. If this does not pass, unfortunately you will know the names and faces of those who have been killed."
The assault weapons ban bill was originally requested by Trudi's husband, Governor Jay Inslee.
Nowels argued not only would the ban be ineffective, but it almost appears like the legislature is intentionally making bad policy.
"You have a legislature that seems intent on holding people less and less accountable for crimes. You have a legislature that's making our communities less safe, but then again, they're also removing the ability of our citizens to protect themselves," Nowels said. "It's almost like they're intentionally trying to disintegrate our order in our cities. This assault weapon ban... is just another brick they're taking out of that wall."
The debate over assault weapon bans in Washington state and across the United States has largely been a battle of words and abstract logic rather than evidence. Democrats usually say the measures are likely to work because fewer guns mean fewer opportunities for shootings. Republicans insist the measures won't work because criminals don't abide by the law.
This disagreement isn't just about party politics and division. For more than 20 years, federal funding could not be used for gun violence research. That freeze ended in 2021, but research is still catching up with policy.
Still, there is some quality research on gun violence. One frequently cited study is the RAND Corporation Gun Policy in America review, which suggests many proposed gun control measures are likely effective.
That RAND study specifically found bans on the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines may decrease mass shootings, but the study also found there's very limited relevant evidence for that conclusion.
The 1994-2004 Federal Assault Weapon Ban is often pointed to as a case study for how effective such bans are at preventing gun injuries and deaths. A 2021 Northwestern University study claimed to be the first to look at whether the ban stopped mass shootings. The study claimed the ban could have stopped 30 public mass shootings if it had remained in place.