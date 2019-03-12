OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington House has passed a measure that would require fuel producers and importers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with gasoline and other transportation fuels.
The measure passed on a 53-43 vote Friday night and now heads to the Senate for consideration. The bill is a key piece of the legislative agenda of Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who jumped into the presidential race earlier this month with climate issues at the core of his campaign.
The bill directs the Department of Ecology to adopt a clean fuels program similar to ones in California and Oregon. It would require fuel producers to reduce the carbon emissions associated with their products 10 percent below 2017 levels by 2028 and 20 percent below 2017 levels by 2035. 10 percent below 2017 levels by 2035. The program would begin by Jan. 1, 2021.
3/12/2019 8:04:18 PM (GMT -7:00)