SPOKANE, Wash. -
Sierra Nevada Brewing in Chico, California, created the Resilience IPA when most of their northern California employees lost their homes.
They shared the recipe with other breweries, who in turn have stepped up to brew more batches of it.
Some 1,600 breweries have now joined the cause. More than 55 of those are in Washington and Idaho.
Resilience IPA will be sold in cans and on tap by the second week of December at the breweries taking part. Some breweries taking part in our area are:
- No-Li Brewhouse, Spokane
- Iron Goat Brewing, Spokane
- Twelve String Brewing Co. Spokane Valley
- Badass Backyard Brewing Co., Spokane Valley
- Big Barn Brewing Co., Mead
- Riverport Brewing Co., Clarkston
- M.T. Head Brewing Co., Walla Walla
- Yakima Craft Brewing Co., Yakima
- Whipsaw Brewing, Ellensburg
- Iron Horse Brewery, Ellensburg
- Mule & Elk Brewing, Cle Elum
- Hunga Dunga Brewing Co., Moscow