With Memorial Day weekend upon us, it's time to take a look at some of the local events that are happening to celebrate the holiday!
POST FALLS, Idaho -- Memorial Day services will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery on Monday May 31, at 10:00 am and 12:00 pm. The City of Post Falls and American Legion Post 143 will pay tribute to veterans with prayer, speeches, honor and color guard. The American Legion Post 143 will post flags on veterans’ graves beginning Friday morning, 5/28, and will remain through Memorial Day evening.
Evergreen Cemetery is located at 2834 N. Spokane Street, Post Falls.
Dedication of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Never Forget Garden/Celebration of Memorial Day
When: Memorial Day - 11:00am
Where: 3200 North Argonne
What: Dedication of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Never Forget Garden/Celebration of Memorial Day.
Who: Spokane Daughters of the American Revolution, Esther Reed, Jonas Babcock, May Hutton, and Spokane Garry; Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers; Society of Honor Guards Tom of the Unknown Soldiers Craig Fallon; and Purchasing Agent Inland Paper Company Clay Burke.
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Fairmount Memorial Association hosts their annual Memorial Day events.
The Fairmount Memorial Association is hosting multiple events at their cemeteries.
Along with the events, more than 3900 American Flags will decorate the properties to commemorate the weekend.
Information tents will be available all weekend at our cemeteries, 10am-4:30pm to help guests locate loved ones and other historic
figures.
SATURDAY, MAY 29, 10AM
The 1st Annual Race to Remember 5k Fun Run will take place at Riverside Memorial Park. Participants can sign up through the race
link (https://runsignup.com/Race/WA/Spokane/FMARaceToRemember) or in person the morning of the race. Proceeds benefit Meals
on Wheels-Spokane. Shirts will be available for a $15 charge.
SUNDAY, MAY 30, 5PM-8PM
Salute to Service benefit concert, car show and beer garden will take place at Greenwood Memorial Terrace Sunday evening. The
Heather King Band will be performing, Gents Car Club will be showing off their cars and the beer garden will be serving beer from The
Grain Shed and Mountain Lakes Brewing Company. Fairmount Memorial Association will be providing Free Hotdogs while supplies
last. Bring your lawn chair, blanket and come enjoy good music, fellowship and an amazing view of Spokane from the top of
Greenwood Memorial Terrace (211 N Government Way).
MONDAY, MAY 31, 8:30AM-10AM
Heritage Funeral & Cremation will be hosting the 2nd Annual Heroes’ breakfast outdoors at Riverside Memorial Park (508 N
Government Way). The breakfast is free for veterans and service personnel and $3 for all others. All proceeds benefit the Second
Harvest Food Bank. At 10am, join the American Legion Riders for a flag cruise through Riverside Memorial Park and Fairmount
Memorial Park.
MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONIES - MONDAY, MAY 31
10am at Spokane Memorial Gardens conducted by Greater Spokane Elks #228
11am at Fairmount Memorial Park conducted by The Melvin M. Smith Detachment of the Marine Corps League
11am at Pines Cemetery conducted by the American Legion Post #241
Hayden, Idaho -- The city of Hayden will be hosting Memorial Day ceremonies.
CITY OF HAYDEN TO HOST MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONIES
MONDAY, MAY 31, 2021
The first ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Honeysuckle Beach with the laying of a memorial wreath and Tolling of the Boats honoring those service men and women lost at sea. This ceremony will include a prayer, rifle salute and taps.
The main ceremony will then begin at 11:00 a.m. at the McIntire Family Park stage at Hayden City Hall. It will include presentation of colors by the United States Submarine Veterans, the National Anthem sung by the 2020 Hayden’s Got Talent 2nd place winner Ashley Cleveland, placement of a memorial wreath, welcome by Mayor Steve Griffitts, reading of new pavers, Memorial Day address by John and Stacey Holley, a bagpipe rendition of Amazing Grace by the Hot Punch Highlanders and a rifle salute. The ceremony will conclude with taps and the retiring of colors.
The Memorial Day Address will be given by speakers John and Stacey Holley, United States Army Veterans, co-authors of the award winning book “Medals, Flags and Memories” and Gold Star parents of SPC Matthew Holley. Their world was shattered in November 2005 with the appearance of uniformed military personnel at the front door of their Post Falls home with the tragic news that their son and only child, Specialist Matthew Holley had been killed by a roadside bomb in Taji, Iraq. Appalled when they learned that Matthew’s casket would return to San Diego’s Lindbergh Field without proper honors aboard a commercial airline, they refused to accept the protocol that was in place at the time. With the help of their Congressman they were able to advocate for a change in the way our fallen service members are honored for their last measure of devotion to our great nation.
Legislation titled “The Holley Provision,” in honor of SPC Matthew Holley, was signed into law by President George W. Bush in October 2006 and implemented by the Pentagon on January 1, 2007. “The Holley Provision” is both a tribute to a courageous young man who gave his life for what he believed and the heartfelt journey of his parents. Thanks to the Holley’s commitment, America's fallen heroes are now returned to their families aboard charter jets, their caskets met by honor guards in white gloves and crisp uniforms instead of baggage handlers with forklifts. Their inspirational speech is sure to touch everyone in attendance.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, refreshments will not be provided. To see all the pavers honoring our veterans, please visit the PFC Robert J. Gordon Veterans Memorial Plaza in front of Hayden City Hall. For more information, please call (208) 209-1080.