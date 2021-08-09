OLYMPIA, Wash. - Following an announcement from Gov. Jay Inslee Monday, Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler is requiring employees at his office to get vaccinated by Oct. 18.
“As a doctor and public health expert, I have been encouraging my family, friends and colleagues to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” Kreidler said. “I am pleased that 84% of the people at my agency have self-reported being fully vaccinated. Vaccines are the only way we get back to life as we used to know it, and I am happy to do everything in my power to support that effort.”