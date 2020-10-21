OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) submitted its interim vaccination plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution to the CDC.
This plan is Washington state's response to the the CDC's request for state and territorial health departments to answer questions and outline their preliminary plans for vaccine distribution.
“We want to emphasize that this is the first version of our plan,” Michele Roberts, Acting Assistant Secretary with executive oversight for COVID-19 vaccines said. “This is essentially a living document. But the one thing that won’t change is our focus on equitable distribution of the vaccine as a priority. As we learn more about the vaccine, and as we learn more specifically from communities and partners most impacted by COVID-19, this plan will evolve.”
Provider and public health actions:
- Develop a community and partner-informed that identifies critical and disproportionately impacted populations to receive vaccine in each phase of the COVID-19 vaccination response.
- Identify and recruit COVID-19 vaccination providers.
- Train enrolled providers on proper vaccine storage, handling, and administration.
- Train enrolled providers on reminder/recall techniques and effective vaccine promotion.
- Gather and monitor vaccine administration data and provider enrollment data.
Community actions:
- Support distribution of the vaccine in phases according to the allocation framework.
- Gather feedback from communities that are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 or at higher risk of contracting the disease.
- Conduct outreach and education in an equitable way. Ensure our materials are culturally and linguistically appropriate for communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
- Build vaccine confidence and trust within Washington communities.
- Provide timely, accurate, and credible information to the people of Washington on COVID-19 vaccine, including safety information.
- Promote COVID-19 vaccination to everyone who qualifies to receive it in each phase.
DOH said officials want to emphasize that this is a starting place and that crucial feedback from statewide partners, impacted communities and the public will help them understand the best ways to equitably distribute the vaccine.
Expected outcomes:
- Ensuring people in Washington will understand the phased approach to vaccination and know when and how they may receive their vaccination.
- Vaccine providers will properly offer and administer an FDA-approved safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available.
- People in Washington will have the option to receive an FDA-approved safe and effective vaccine during the appropriate phase to protect them against COVID-19.
