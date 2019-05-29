PULLMAN, Wash. - The City of Pullman and the Pullman Fire Department are under investigation by Washington's Department of Labor and Industries regarding their response to historic flooding on the Palouse in April.
According to Fire Chief Mike Heston, the investigation was initiated after the department of L&I received an anonymous complaint. He could not specify details of the complaint, and L&I couldn’t either when we reached them by phone Wednesday afternoon.
Chief Heston says L&I investigators were at the station "several weeks ago" and they haven't heard back from them since. He says his department, and the city, have been awaiting the results of the investigation. Tim Church, with the Department of L&I says their investigations could take as many as 6 months to complete. Church says it could happen before then as well.
Chief Heston would not theorize the specifics of what the complaint may be, but did say that the city, and his department, does not have a water rescue team which forced firefighters and others to improvise when responding to the many concurrent emergency situations during the flooding. He said the use of a city front loader to rescue people was part of the investigation. Chief Heston says his firefighters were not operating the front loader.
Church says the Department of L&I is looking specifically into whether there were any safety violations.