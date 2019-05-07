SPOKANE - It's National Police Week, and communities across the country are coming together to remember officers who died in the line of duty.
Three names of fallen officers were recently engraved on the Spokane Officers Memorial outside the Spokane County Courthouse.
Officer Moreno, Detective Focht, and Special Agent Ensley.
"Law Enforcement officers each and every day they go to work, they put their lives at risk for their community, and they're willing to do that, voluntarily, and some end up paying with their life," Capt. Tracie Meidl said.
Capt. Tracie Meidl, along with law enforcement officers from across Washington State, honored their fallen friends Tuesday.
"In the past year, our department has lost two of it's finest,” Chief Rafael Padilla, Kent Police Department, said.
Officer Diego Moreno was a Kent police officer for eight years. Moreno was hit and killed by a patrol car while laying spike strips during a pursuit in July.
"He truly was the embodiment of the American dream," Chief Padilla said.
Moreno was only 35-years-old, and a WSU graduate.
Detective Derrick Focht served with the Kent Police Department for twenty years
"As good as he was a police officer, something I always admired about Derrick was he was just as good away from work. He was an outstanding father and a great husband," Chief Padilla said.
Detective Focht suffered a heart attack after a shooting investigation, leaving behind a wife and two children.
Special Agent Timothy Ensley worked for the Department of Homeland Security for nine years. Ensley had a wife and four children.
Although the three were not from Spokane, their names will be engraved in Spokane's Officer Memorial forever.
"The community has been so supportive, not only of the officers around our region, but all over the state," Capt. Meidl said.