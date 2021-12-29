SPOKANE, Wash. - On top of the crowded gyms and heightened number of joggers Spokanites can expect in the (first two weeks of the) new year, there's a few things they can expect to see less of going into 2022.
That's single-use service items. The small plastic forks and ketchup packets that most take for granted in their takeout but still end up in landfills and littered throughout the city.
Washington's Single-use Serviceware Law goes into effect Jan. 1. The law doesn't ban the use of these items but it does mean they will no longer appear automatically in your McDonalds bag, minus a few exceptions.
The items affected are plastic utensils, straws, condiment packages, and cup lids for cold beverages (except for drive-thrus). Customers will have to ask for these items or get them at self-service stations.
While anyone can still acquire these items, its recommended that you invest in a durable set of reusable silverware and straw.