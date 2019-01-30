Washington lawmakers showcased a new safety bill that they're hoping will help prevent mass school shootings.

The pair of bills were presented Tuesday, and are asking for "safety centers" in schools that offer training for shootings.

The bill is also asking that there be real-time support for students that are struggling, and for mental health professionals to be on campus.

Some republicans are pushing that there be a higher police presence in school, along with arming staff and teachers. Democratic lawmakers emphasized the importance of reaching any at-risk students, sooner.

For more information on the bill, click here: https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=6410&Year=2017