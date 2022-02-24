SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington state legislators are going head to head with state law enforcement leaders over last year's police reform laws.
There was a major push to change the way police arrest suspects, conduct pursuits and use force after 2020's police brutality protests, but some think legislators went too far.
"What we have seen over the last 7 months since those reform bills went into effect we have seen a significant increase in crime," Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said.
Although residential burglary was down the first part of 2021, it did spike by more than 6% after the reform bills took effect. Commercial burglary is up nearly 30% after July 25th, vehicle theft up 44% and shootings... the numbers speak for themselves.
"These tools that we needed to keep the community safe. A lot of those tools were taken away from us," he said.
Let's break it down. Say an officer has reasonable suspicion that someone's committed a crime, under the new state laws that's not enough to arrest the person. Officers now have to have probable cause which involves an investigation.
"It's creating a delayed response in terms of allowing folks to leave the scene before probable cause is developed and by that time, non-uncommonly they'll be blocks away," he said.
This continues to pursuits. If someone flees a scene and police don't have probable cause that the person really did commit a crime, they can't pursue them.
"When July 25th occurred, the number of crimes that law enforcement was allowed to pursue for, was severely, severely restricted. They were the most violent types of crimes that occurred. Drive-by shooting was not one of that we were able to pursue for," he said. "It is creating an environment where everyone knows I don't need to stop and I can flee and they absolutely are. So we're seeing the number of folks fleeing skyrocket.">
The same laws have prohibited weapons that are greater than 50-caliber, which includes less-lethal options like bean bag shotgun rounds.
And confusion surrounding the language of the laws has prevented officers from using reasonable force to detain people in mental health crises who could be a danger to themselves and others.
"If they don't know clearly what they can or cannot do, you're going to find that we're gonna still have a problem with them responding because there's no clear definition for what they can or can't do," Spokane Rep. Jenny Graham (R) said.
State legislators are back in session to discuss the next round of bills, including SB 59-19, which could give some control back to the police.
There are critics of the legislation, including the Washington State chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, which called the bill rushed and said it would "harm communities, particularly the communities of color and people with disabilities."
The Washington ACLU chapter went on to say that other statistics show the bills have been effective since they took effect. Particularly a 62% decrease in police-related killings.
Senate bill 59-19 has passed the Senate and is now in a house committee.