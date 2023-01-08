OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington state lawmakers will consider legislation that would address an epidemic of cold cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people in the upcoming legislative session.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson worked with Redmond Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra to introduce SB 5137, and Anacortes Democratic Representative Debra Lekanoff to introduce a companion bill in the House, HB 1177.
The bill would create a Cold Case Investigations Unit (CCIU) within the attorney general’s office to assist local and tribal law enforcement agencies to solve cold cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous people.
The CCIU would include investigators and a case navigator whose main function is to work with families of missing and murdered Indigenous people, and to share information between the investigators and families using culturally appropriate practices.
Lekanoff and Dhingra both serve on the Washington State Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women & People (MMIWP) Task Force, which first met in 2021 and is coordinated by the attorney general's office.
“The epidemic of missing and murdered women and people in the Indigenous community is finally being acknowledged and prioritized by policy makers,” said Dhingra, who is chair of the Senate Law & Justice Committee. “Dedicating the resources and expertise necessary to solve the cases we already know about is the best way to bring justice for those we have lost. Funding awareness and training will help to prevent future tragedies.”
“Addressing the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people requires coordination at all levels of government,” Lekanoff said. “Only together can we address this threat to our communities, and housing the MMIWP Cold Case Unit within the Office of the Attorney General not only helps ensure needed resources are available, but also sends a message to Washington’s first peoples. A message that they are finally being seen and heard, and that Washington state is protecting them.”
Research by the National Centers for Disease Control & Prevention found homicide is the sixth-leading cause of death for Indigenous women and girls and the third-leading cause of death for Indigenous men.
Data from the Homicide Investigation Tracking System in the attorney general's office shows Indigenous victims are 5% of the unresolved cases throughout the state, while making up less than 2% of the population. The attorney general's office said due to reporting practices, racial misclassification, data collection and jurisdictional issues, the actual disparity is likely even more significant.