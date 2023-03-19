OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington’s Department of Natural Resources may soon have a new authority to govern carbon mitigation under a bill recently passed by the House.
The legislation would allow DNR to capitalize off state lands for habitat restoration. While the state already sells carbon credits to businesses unable to meet the demands of its cap-and-invest program, DNR does not share that authority, not yet at least.
House Bill 1789 outlines a process of carbon sequestration, in which carbon dioxide is ‘stored’ to help reforest public lands across the state, according to the bill report.
DNR would sequester the carbon through a plethora of projects such as afforestation, reforestation and aquatic ecosystem services on public lands. The bill requires DNR to approve contract terms and a minimum payment before entering into an agreement, which is currently capped at 125 years, according to the bill report.
The Senate will hold its first public hearing for HB 1789 on March 23, following a House vote of 82-13 in favor of the bill.
While largely receiving bipartisan support, constituents and representatives of the Timber industry perceived the bill as another overstep from the state. In response, Republicans wrote in the bill report that “nature-based and forest-based credits are emerging and fast-growing markets. New jobs will be created.”