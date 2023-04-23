OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Legislature failed to pass a compromise drug possession bill on the final day of session Sunday, creating a potential path to legalization this summer. If that happens, local jurisdictions will still have the power to criminalize drugs with their own laws.
Unless Governor Jay Inslee calls a special session, drug possession will become legal on July 1, the day the state's current possession law expires. The governor called on lawmakers to pass the compromise bill earlier on Sunday, suggesting he may call such a session.
The law on the books currently passed in 2021 in response to the Washington Supreme Court's State v. Blake decision, which held that the state's law making possession a felony was unconstitutional. The legislature instead classified possession as misdemeanor crimes, punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.
As part of negotiations, a sunset on that bill was set for this year. Ahead of the 2023 session, lawmakers from both parties highlighted a solution to the Blake decision as a priority.
On Sunday, lawmakers from both parties stopped the bill dead in its tracks, when the House voted down a version worked out by a bipartisan, bicameral committee.
After negotiations, the chambers could not agree on a number of details in the bill, including whether to make possession a misdemeanor or a gross misdemeanor, whether to exempt "smoking equipment" from certain drug paraphernalia infractions and how lenient a pretrial diversion program would be.
Among Spokane area legislators, Democratic Reps. Ormsby and Riccelli voted for; Republican Reps. Volz and Graham voted against. The Senate had not yet voted on the compromise bill at the time this article was written.