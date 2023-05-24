Workers eligible for exemptions from the Washington Cares program are required to apply before June 1 to a avoid paycheck deductions. Starting July 1, employers will begin deducting premiums from Washington workers’ paychecks for the WA Cares Fund, the state’s new long-term care insurance program.
There are exemptions are available for certain categories of workers who are unlikely to be able to use the benefits. The workers available for exemptions include:
- Veterans with a 70% or higher service-connected disability
- Workers who are a spouse/registered domestic partner of an active-duty U.S. armed forces member.
- Workers who work in Washington but live out of state.
- Workers who have a temporary non-immigrant visa, including H-2A and H-1B visas.
The Employment Security Department will process exemption applications submitted on or before June 1, before premiums take effect in July. If you submit after the deadline, they will continue to approve applications, but it will not be effective until Oct. 1 at the earliest because premiums are collected on a quarterly basis.
This long-term care tax was set to roll out last year but was lawmakers decided to delay the bill for 18 months to lawmakers a chance to make changes and make sure the program runs effectively. This included creating the exemptions to be available for workers who fall into those categories.