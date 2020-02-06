SPOKANE, Wash. - In the wake of the Iowa caucus polling disaster, it’s time to look ahead to Washington state’s primary election coming up next month.
Polling authorities say they’re prepping to ensure smooth sailing for the primary.
Washington held a caucus last voting season, but election officials have switched over to a primary in order to narrow the field of presidential candidates. The Evergreen state is one of several states voting the week after Super Tuesday.
The primary will be held on March 10, and currently there are more Democratic candidates in the running than Republican.
