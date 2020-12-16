CHEWELAH, Wash. -- Police arrested a man and charged him with first-degree murder after finding him at home with his deceased mother.
At approximately 10:15 am Wednesday morning Steven's County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare request after co-workers reported that 52-year-old Kimberly Richmond had not returned to work.
Deputies made contact with 21-year-old Benjamin Richmond, Kimberly's son upon arrival. Benjamin, who lived in the house with his mother, allowed deputies to enter the house. Shortly after, authorities found the body of Kimberly Richmond, deceased at the residence.
Authorities immediately arrested Benjamin and classified the case as a homicide investigation.
Benjamin was booked into the Steven's County Jail on charges of first degree murder.
