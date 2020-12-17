Washington man "may never be free again" after being charged with murdering his mother.

CHEWELAH, Wash. -- A Washington man charged with murdering his own mother, appeared in court for the first time Thursday.
21-year-old Benjamin Richmond was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with first-degree murder after police found his mother, Kimberly, dead at home with him.
Benjamin, a Chewelah High School baseball player and MVP of his little league team, suffered from substance abuse and violence, according to court documents. Those documents also say that his mother seemed to be the target of his violent outbursts.
Lawyers reported that Richmond's mother tried to have him committed to a mental health facility, but he refused to go. Richmond was also accused of assaulting his mother twice in August of 2018, including stabbing her in the car outside her work. At that time, she had begged for the charges on her son to be dropped, but while in custody Richmond assaulted a corrections officer, reportedly ending the officer's career.
Subsequently, Richmond was sent to an eastern state hospital where a doctor determined his issues were related to substance abuse, ruling him competent after just two months.
During Richmond's court appearance Thursday, live streamed on the internet, he appeared before a Steven's County Superior Court Judge. "You've been arrested and given a maximum fine," said the judge, informing Richmond that if found guilty, he may never be free again.
The prosecutor said Richmond was a danger and should be held in jail with no bond, while referencing the history of abuse towards his mother. During the hearing, Richmond could be seen yawning, clearing his throat, and occasionally interjecting comments about rape. The judge eventually set bond at $750k and an arraignment date was scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22.
After the death of Kimberly, family members set up a Go Fund Me page to receive donations for her funeral. That page can be found here.
