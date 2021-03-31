WASHINGTON- A man has pleaded guilty to defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and another unnamed company of more that $244 million, charging them for costs of purchasing and feeding hundreds of thousands of cattle. The problem is, the "ghost cattle" did not exist.
Court documents show that 49-year-old Cody Allen Easterday of Mesa used his company, Easterday Ranches Inc., to enter into a series of agreements with Tyson and the unnamed company to purchase and feed cattle on their behalf.
As part of these agreements, Tyson and the unnamed company would pay Easterday Ranches to purchase and feed the cattle, and then once the cattle were slaughtered and sold at market price, Easterday Ranches would pay them back (with interest and other costs) and keep any profits.
This began sometime in 2016 and continued through November 2020, where Easterday would submit and cause others to submit false or fraudulent invoices to Tyson and the unnamed company.
The invoices sought and obtained payment from the companies for the costs of "hundreds of thousands of cattle that neither Easterday nor Easterday Ranches ever purchased, and that did not actually exist," The Department of Justice says.
The scheme led to Tyson and the unnamed company paying Easterday Ranches over $244 million for what is described by the Department of Justice as "ghost cattle."
Easterday used the money he acquired through the scam for personal use and benefit, as well as the benefit of his ranch, including approximately $200 million to cover commodity futures contracts trading losses that Easterday had incurred on behalf of Easterday Ranches.
Easterday pleaded guilty to once count of wire fraud and agreed to repay $244,031,132 in restitution. His sentencing is scheduled for August 4th and he's facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
“For years, Cody Easterday perpetrated a fraud scheme on a massive scale, increasing the cost of producing food for American families,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division says, “The Criminal Division’s prosecutors are committed to swiftly and thoroughly prosecuting frauds affecting our nation’s agricultural and other commodities markets, whether in the heartland or on Wall Street.”
“I commend the agents with the Federal Deposit Insurance Company Office of the Inspector General and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their dedication to investigating this case and tenacity in ferreting out the fraudulent activity to which the defendant has pleaded guilty,” Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Harrington for the Eastern District of Washington added.