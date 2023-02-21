YAKIMA, Wash. - On Feb. 21, 2022, 31-year-old Jordan Stevens of Wapato was sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of Alillia Minthorn.
“The execution and murder of this young indigenous woman was horrific. It is the obligation of law enforcement and the United States Attorney’s Office to seek justice for all victims and their family members,” Vanessa Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, said.
On May. 3, 2019, a family member reported Minthorn missing. Just two weeks later, an eye witness reported to investigators that Stevens shot killed Minthorn and that she and another woman were there when the shooting happened.
The witness led investigators to Minthorn’s body where an autopsy was able to confirm that Minthorn had been killed by a single gunshot to the head. Stevens was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
On June. 7, Stevens was found guilty of one count of First-Degree Murder and one count of Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence. Today, he was sentenced.
"Life in prison is not a sentence we see often” said Richard Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “While no sentence will undue the crimes perpetrated by Mr. Stevens, it will prevent him from victimizing anyone on the Yakama Reservation again."
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Yakama Nation Tribal Police, Washington State Highway Patrol, the Klickitat County Sherriff’s Department, and the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Police Department.