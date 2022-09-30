The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) announced the minimum wage for Washington State workers will increase by $1.25 in January 2023, up to $15.74 per hour.
State minimum wage applies to workers 16 and older. Employers may pay 85 percent of minimum wage to workers aged 14 and 15, meaning the rate in 2023 will be $13.38 per hour.
Cities may set minimum wages higher than the state, and both Seattle and SeaTac have higher minimum wages.
State law directs L&I to calculate the minimum wage for the coming year based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) by comparing the index from the previous August to current year's August.
Overtime exempt employees: New calculations for minimum salary requirements for overtime exempt employees have also been made.
The 2023 minimum salary for overtime exempt workers for small employers (1-50 employees) is 1.75 times the minimum wage, making the minimum salary must be $1,101.80 per week ($57.293.60 per year).
For large employers (51 or more employees), the threshold is 2 times the minimum wage for a salary of at least $1,259.20 per week ($65,478.40 per year).
Exempt computer professionals may be paid an hourly rate rather than a salary. In 2023 and beyond, the applicable hourly rate is 3.5 times the minimum wage, regardless of employer size. For 2023, that will be $55.09 per hour.
Rideshare Drivers: Following legislation passed earlier this year, new rights and protections have been granted to rideshare drivers, including minimum pay.
Beginning Jan. 1 2023, drivers will earn $0.64 per passenger minute and $1.50 per passenger mile, or $5.62 per ride, whichever the greater value is, for trips in Seattle.
Outside of Seattle, drivers will earn $0.37 centers per passenger minute and $1.27 per passenger mile, or $3.26 per ride, whichever is greater.
More information about the minimum wage is available on L&I's website, along with details about overtime, rest breaks, meal periods, and information on how to file a wage complaint. Employers and workers may also call 360-902-5316 or 1-866-219-7321.