Washington musicians, performers and business owners are concerned about what the future may hold after live entertainment is once again put on pause across the state due to the pandemic.
Bridge Press Cellars depends on the draw of live entertainment for most of its revenue. Owner Drew Padrta is concerned they will lose 80 to 90 percent of that once Governor Inslee's order prohibiting live indoor and outdoor entertainment goes into effect on Monday.
"I'm very frustrated just because I love live entertainment," Padrta said. "I love live music, but also with all the money that we've been required to put into our business and being half capacity and all these different things we've had to adapt to, now it's just one more hit to us to try and figure out how we're going to survive."
He said it's difficult to be so close to a state like Idaho where live events can still take place. He's also concerned about his friends who are musicians, like Shawn Stratte and Jerry Lee Raines.
The pair describe their musical style as "a jukebox with attitude" and love performing. That's why Washington state's impending live entertainment ban is hitting them hard and leaving them with many questions about what the future may hold.
"I did manual labor. I didn't think I would ever have to go back to doing that once I developed the skill to play music in front of crowds. I thought could do that because really it's been my full time job for the last six years," Raines said. "The uncertainty of not knowing when our next show with live music is going to be allowed again in Spokane, it doesn't feel good," Stratte added.
They've considered performing in Idaho, but say that's a completely different music scene even though it is geographically close. Meanwhile, Spokane-based musicians who are already established in Idaho are counting on those communities.
Phil and Angela Lamb are members of Mountains in the Sea. They say their music is how they support their two children.
"We've been back playing in Idaho for maybe three weeks, something like that, and I think all of our shows have had pretty much more of a crowd, but it's always a little unpredictable," Angela Lamb said.
The venues and artists who spoke with KHQ said they have made numerous changes to keep people safe during COVID-19. They believe the connection and joy that come with a live music performance are critical to helping our communities through the pandemic, and caution that removing that opportunity will not necessarily change things for the better.
Governor Inslee's order takes effect on Monday.
