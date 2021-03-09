Washington is taking the top spot and being named 'Best State,' according to U.S. News.
Washington takes the No. 1 spot for the second time and is the first state to earn the title twice.
U.S. News said some of the reasons Washington is the best state include education, energy and economy.
The state's low-carbon energy system and secondary education system continue to rank among some of the best in the nation.
U.S. News including photos in their ranking of Washington. Some of the photos are of Spokane icons like the Pavilion downtown.