Washington native shows film at Garland Theatre in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - "Free Outside- Breaking the Colorado Trail Record," a film by Dylan Harris and Jason Fitzpatrick is set to play at the Garland Theater on March 27.
The film takes you through the story of Washington Native Jeff Garmie as he attempts to break the Unsupported Colorado Trail sped record. To break this record, Garmie had to carry all his food and gear for 490 miles through the Colorado Trail and complete the trail faster than anyone before.
"Free Outside- Breaking the Colorado Trail Record" will be airing at the Garland Theater on March 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Free Outside website.