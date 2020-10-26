Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the new Supreme Court Justice on Monday afternoon, winning by a vote of 52-48. With her nomination comes political controversy as the election looms just one week away.
Local officials shared their response to Barrett's confirmation, including Gov. Jay Inslee and Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.
Inslee, a democratic Governor, tweeted his disapproval of the vote saying "instead of passing aid for millions of Americans in need, Mitch McConnell and Republicans jammed through a judge days before Election Day who threatens Americans' health care, voting rights, reproductive rights, and environment. They give hypocrisy a bad name. Vote them out."
Instead of passing aid for millions of Americans in need, Mitch McConnell and Republicans jammed through a judge days before Election Day who threatens Americans' health care, voting rights, reproductive rights, and environment.— Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) October 27, 2020
They give hypocrisy a bad name.
Vote them out.
Rodgers took a more positive approach, sharing her congratulations on Twitter saying, "Congratulations to Amy Coney Barrett on being confirmed as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court! She will be a justice who faithfully upholds the Constitution. America is fortunate to have her on the Supreme Court."
Congratulations to Amy Coney Barrett on being confirmed as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court! She will be a justice who faithfully upholds the Constitution. America is fortunate to have her on the Supreme Court.— Cathy McMorris Rodgers (@TeamCMR) October 27, 2020
