About 180,000 smoke alarms recalled by US Consumer Product Safety Commission

Courtesy of the Consumer Product Safety Commission 

As we set our clocks back on hour this weekend, the Washington State Patrol is reminding people to check to make sure smoke alarms are working. 

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), working smoke alarms save lives and cut the risk of dying in a home fire. 

The NFPA said smoke alarms should be in every bedroom, hallway outside bedrooms, and every floor of the home. If smoke alarms are more than 10 years old they should be replaced. 

To test a smoke alarm, press the test button and make sure everyone in the home knows about the test. 

